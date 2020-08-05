Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Masco Corporation(NYSE:MAS): Stitch Fix, Inc.(NASDAQ:SFIX)

Masco Corporation (MAS) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Masco Corporation and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.63/share and a High Estimate of $0.81/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Masco Corporation as 1.81 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Masco Corporation is 1.67 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.89 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.95 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MAS to be 8.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.52%. For the next 5 years, Masco Corporation is expecting Growth of 14.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Masco Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 25.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -611.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 33.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Masco Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.1%, where Monthly Performance is 13.75%, Quarterly performance is 40.27%, 6 Months performance is 16.64% and yearly performance percentage is 47.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.61% and Monthly Volatility of 2.10%.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) will report its next earnings on Jun 08 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -106.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stitch Fix, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.24/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. as 416.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Stitch Fix, Inc. is 399.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 448.53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 432.15 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stitch Fix, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stitch Fix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.04%, where Monthly Performance is -21.73%, Quarterly performance is 37.5%, 6 Months performance is -5.71% and yearly performance percentage is -2.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.45% and Monthly Volatility of 5.17%.