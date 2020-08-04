What are analysts Suggestions on GCI Liberty, Inc.(NASDAQ:GLIBA): Uranium Energy Corp.(NYSE:UEC)

GCI Liberty, Inc. (GLIBA) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-5.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-5.75/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2395.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GCI Liberty, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.3/share and a High Estimate of $2.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GCI Liberty, Inc. as 224.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GCI Liberty, Inc. is 224.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 225 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 217.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GLIBA to be 434.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.38%. For the next 5 years, GCI Liberty, Inc. is expecting Growth of 75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -122.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GCI Liberty, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 575.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GCI Liberty, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.85%, where Monthly Performance is 11.95%, Quarterly performance is 27.64%, 6 Months performance is 7.09% and yearly performance percentage is 35.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.26% and Monthly Volatility of 2.08%.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Uranium Energy Corp. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Uranium Energy Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -23.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Uranium Energy Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.42%, where Monthly Performance is 15.41%, Quarterly performance is -8.93%, 6 Months performance is 14.22% and yearly performance percentage is 8.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.58% and Monthly Volatility of 5.75%.