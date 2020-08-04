what are Analysts report about Intermolecular, Inc.(NASDAQ:IMI): MCBC Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MCFT)

MCBC Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MCBC Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.58/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MCBC Holdings, Inc. as 37.62 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MCBC Holdings, Inc. is 30.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 41.65 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 122.81 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MCFT to be -130.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -60.38%. For the next 5 years, MCBC Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 47.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -58.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MCBC Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 257.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -42.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MCBC Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.23%, where Monthly Performance is 9.9%, Quarterly performance is 105.52%, 6 Months performance is 22.53% and yearly performance percentage is 36.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 34.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.17% and Monthly Volatility of 5.51%.