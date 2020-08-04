what are Analysts report about Ameri Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMRH): Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The)(NYSE:BK)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ameri Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -22%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -53%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -43.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ameri Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.06%, where Monthly Performance is 19.87%, Quarterly performance is 81.55%, 6 Months performance is 49.6% and yearly performance percentage is -74.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.21% and Monthly Volatility of 11.19%.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) will report its next earnings on Jul 15 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.91/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.82/share and a High Estimate of $1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) as 3.83 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) is 3.73 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.9 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.86 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BK to be -13.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.92%. For the next 5 years, Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) is expecting Growth of -0.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The), where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.78%, where Monthly Performance is -5.03%, Quarterly performance is 1.38%, 6 Months performance is -20.31% and yearly performance percentage is -21.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.77% and Monthly Volatility of 2.53%.