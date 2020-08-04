Revenue Estimates Analysis of Progress Software Corporation(NASDAQ:PRGS): Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated(NASDAQ:VRTX)

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) will report its next earnings on Jun 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Progress Software Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.7/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRGS to be -5.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.33%. For the next 5 years, Progress Software Corporation is expecting Growth of 3.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Progress Software Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 318.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Progress Software Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.74%, where Monthly Performance is -6.33%, Quarterly performance is -7.01%, 6 Months performance is -21.16% and yearly performance percentage is -14.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.16% and Monthly Volatility of 2.57%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.54/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.75/share and a High Estimate of $2.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as 1.46 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 1.4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.55 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 949.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VRTX to be 74.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 28.24%. For the next 5 years, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expecting Growth of 17.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 68.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.65%, where Monthly Performance is -3.98%, Quarterly performance is 5.6%, 6 Months performance is 21.26% and yearly performance percentage is 56.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 27.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.85% and Monthly Volatility of 3.01%.