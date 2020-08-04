Price Target Analysis of Qorvo, Inc.(NASDAQ:QRVO): NVIDIA Corporation(NASDAQ:NVDA)

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 32.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Qorvo, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.89/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.42/share and a High Estimate of $1.95/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QRVO to be -3.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.99%. For the next 5 years, Qorvo, Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Qorvo, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Qorvo, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.78%, where Monthly Performance is 20.87%, Quarterly performance is 41.62%, 6 Months performance is 23.95% and yearly performance percentage is 88.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.04% and Monthly Volatility of 3.18%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) will report its next earnings on Aug 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NVIDIA Corporation and for the current quarter 30 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.97/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.93/share and a High Estimate of $2.24/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVDA to be 36.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.43%. For the next 5 years, NVIDIA Corporation is expecting Growth of 21.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 36.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NVIDIA Corporation, where 9 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 82.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 44.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NVIDIA Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.65%, where Monthly Performance is 14.54%, Quarterly performance is 51.2%, 6 Months performance is 83.25% and yearly performance percentage is 173.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 87.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.66% and Monthly Volatility of 3.39%.