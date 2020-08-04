Investors Catching Stocks GrafTech International Ltd.(NYSE:EAF): DowDuPont Inc.(NYSE:DWDP)

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GrafTech International Ltd. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GrafTech International Ltd. as 226.33 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. is 199 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 244 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 480.39 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EAF to be -69.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -55.74%. For the next 5 years, GrafTech International Ltd. is expecting Growth of 47.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -51.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GrafTech International Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 40.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -99.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 77.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GrafTech International Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.07%, where Monthly Performance is -19.18%, Quarterly performance is -19.9%, 6 Months performance is -41.86% and yearly performance percentage is -42.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.46% and Monthly Volatility of 5.51%.