Earnings Analysis of Barrick Gold Corporation(NYSE:ABX): Riot Blockchain, Inc(NASDAQ:RIOT)

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Riot Blockchain, Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 7.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -32.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -38%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -30.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Riot Blockchain, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 32.58%, where Monthly Performance is 52.84%, Quarterly performance is 212.5%, 6 Months performance is 157.35% and yearly performance percentage is 58.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 212.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 20.29% and Monthly Volatility of 11.46%.