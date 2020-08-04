Earnings Analysis of Autodesk, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADSK): Mosaic Company (The)(NYSE:MOS)

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) will report its next earnings on May 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.85/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.8/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Autodesk, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.9/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.86/share and a High Estimate of $0.92/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADSK to be 23.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.38%. For the next 5 years, Autodesk, Inc. is expecting Growth of 43.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 35.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Autodesk, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 174.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 44.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -189.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Autodesk, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.09%, where Monthly Performance is -0.28%, Quarterly performance is 34.69%, 6 Months performance is 20.18% and yearly performance percentage is 62.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 30.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.37% and Monthly Volatility of 2.97%.

Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1200%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mosaic Company (The) and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Mosaic Company (The) as 2.44 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Mosaic Company (The) is 2.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.88 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.75 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MOS to be -133.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.5%. For the next 5 years, Mosaic Company (The) is expecting Growth of 800% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -68.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mosaic Company (The), where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mosaic Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.29%, where Monthly Performance is 6.46%, Quarterly performance is 24.59%, 6 Months performance is -31.46% and yearly performance percentage is -43.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.55% and Monthly Volatility of 4.19%.