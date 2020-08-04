Comprehensive Stock Analysis of KMG Chemicals, Inc.(NYSE:KMG): Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 110%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. as 323.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is 321.92 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 324.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 333.33 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 487.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.91%, where Monthly Performance is 13.15%, Quarterly performance is 40.25%, 6 Months performance is 47.85% and yearly performance percentage is 40.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 86.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.93% and Monthly Volatility of 5.12%.