Analysts showing optimistic trends for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDXX): Deckers Outdoor Corporation(NYSE:DECK)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.55/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 47%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.3/share and a High Estimate of $1.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. as 662.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is 642.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 686.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 605.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IDXX to be 5.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.19%. For the next 5 years, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is expecting Growth of 22.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 502.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 78.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 64.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 24.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 242%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 43%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.91%, where Monthly Performance is 17.1%, Quarterly performance is 43.19%, 6 Months performance is 42.14% and yearly performance percentage is 45.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 50.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.44% and Monthly Volatility of 2.73%.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.83/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 74.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Deckers Outdoor Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.81/share and a High Estimate of $2.86/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DECK to be -21.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.08%. For the next 5 years, Deckers Outdoor Corporation is expecting Growth of 28.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Deckers Outdoor Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 448.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 27.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Deckers Outdoor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.13%, where Monthly Performance is 6.4%, Quarterly performance is 47.32%, 6 Months performance is 10.13% and yearly performance percentage is 40.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.52% and Monthly Volatility of 3.69%.