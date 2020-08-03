What do Analysts Say about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.(NYSE:CFR): Vitamin Shoppe, Inc(NYSE:VSI)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.7/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 90.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.71/share and a High Estimate of $1.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. as 356.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is 338.02 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 378.75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 365.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CFR to be -36.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -24.38%. For the next 5 years, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -40.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 482.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.29%, where Monthly Performance is 0.98%, Quarterly performance is 5.63%, 6 Months performance is -19.18% and yearly performance percentage is -19.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.94% and Monthly Volatility of 4.01%.