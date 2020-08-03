What do Analysts Say about BlackLine, Inc.(NASDAQ:BL): Ares Management L.P.(NYSE:ARES)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BL to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.67%. For the next 5 years, BlackLine, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BlackLine, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 515.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 167.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BlackLine, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.97%, where Monthly Performance is 2.01%, Quarterly performance is 49.03%, 6 Months performance is 45.35% and yearly performance percentage is 109%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 72.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.11% and Monthly Volatility of 3.60%.

Ares Management L.P. (ARES) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ares Management L.P. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ares Management L.P. as 343 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ares Management L.P. is 319.71 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 369 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 301.07 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARES to be 5.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.59%. For the next 5 years, Ares Management L.P. is expecting Growth of 25.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ares Management L.P., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 124.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ares Management L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.31%, where Monthly Performance is 1.04%, Quarterly performance is 22.25%, 6 Months performance is 10.76% and yearly performance percentage is 39.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.29% and Monthly Volatility of 2.60%.