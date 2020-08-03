What do Analysts Say about A10 Networks, Inc.(NYSE:ATEN): PayPal Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:PYPL)

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for A10 Networks, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for A10 Networks, Inc. as 56.04 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for A10 Networks, Inc. is 55.69 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 56.39 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 52.83 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on A10 Networks, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 555.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 171.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -17%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, A10 Networks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.64%, where Monthly Performance is 18.13%, Quarterly performance is 20.42%, 6 Months performance is 18.65% and yearly performance percentage is 7.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.89% and Monthly Volatility of 4.90%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PayPal Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 37 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.76/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 34 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. as 5.36 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PayPal Holdings, Inc. is 4.88 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.59 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.38 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PYPL to be 42.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.79%. For the next 5 years, PayPal Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PayPal Holdings, Inc., where 10 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 89.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 43.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PayPal Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.62%, where Monthly Performance is 10.51%, Quarterly performance is 62.57%, 6 Months performance is 72.16% and yearly performance percentage is 76.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 81.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.41% and Monthly Volatility of 3.29%.