What are analysts Suggestions on Zillow Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:Z): Netflix, Inc.(NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 34.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zillow Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.7/share and a High Estimate of $-0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zillow Group, Inc. as 615.29 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zillow Group, Inc. is 595.02 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 707.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 599.58 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zillow Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zillow Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.06%, where Monthly Performance is 16.09%, Quarterly performance is 61.07%, 6 Months performance is 48% and yearly performance percentage is 37.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 48.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.61% and Monthly Volatility of 5.31%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NFLX to be 44.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.08%. For the next 5 years, Netflix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 40.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 52.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Netflix, Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 86.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 55.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Netflix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.75%, where Monthly Performance is 0.67%, Quarterly performance is 17.73%, 6 Months performance is 41.67% and yearly performance percentage is 53.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 51.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.34% and Monthly Volatility of 4.09%.