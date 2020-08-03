what are Analysts report about Lear Corporation(NYSE:LEA): Watsco, Inc.(NYSE:WSO)

Lear Corporation (LEA) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.56/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lear Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-4.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-5.5/share and a High Estimate of $-2.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lear Corporation as 2.16 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lear Corporation is 1.72 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.72 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LEA to be -231.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -24.44%. For the next 5 years, Lear Corporation is expecting Growth of 306.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -82.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lear Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 560.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lear Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.33%, where Monthly Performance is 3.93%, Quarterly performance is 19.28%, 6 Months performance is -10.39% and yearly performance percentage is -9.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.00% and Monthly Volatility of 2.96%.

Watsco, Inc. (WSO) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Watsco, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.18/share and a High Estimate of $2.66/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Watsco, Inc. as 1.5 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Watsco, Inc. is 1.43 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.61 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.39 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WSO to be 9.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.26%. For the next 5 years, Watsco, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Watsco, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 238.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Watsco, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.85%, where Monthly Performance is 32.65%, Quarterly performance is 47.98%, 6 Months performance is 35.73% and yearly performance percentage is 49.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 31.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.14% and Monthly Volatility of 2.31%.