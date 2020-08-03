what are Analysts report about Ceragon Networks Ltd.(NASDAQ:CRNT): Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.(NYSE:FBHS)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ceragon Networks Ltd. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ceragon Networks Ltd. as 57.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ceragon Networks Ltd. is 55.87 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 60 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 72.33 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ceragon Networks Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 576.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ceragon Networks Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.95%, where Monthly Performance is 22.43%, Quarterly performance is 19.09%, 6 Months performance is 27.18% and yearly performance percentage is -14.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.01% and Monthly Volatility of 5.54%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 59.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.99/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.81/share and a High Estimate of $1.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. as 1.49 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. is 1.38 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.55 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.46 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FBHS to be -10.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1%. For the next 5 years, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.75%, where Monthly Performance is 22.62%, Quarterly performance is 48.54%, 6 Months performance is 11.34% and yearly performance percentage is 44.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.02% and Monthly Volatility of 2.95%.