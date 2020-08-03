Revenue Estimates Analysis of United Natural Foods, Inc.(NASDAQ:UNFI): NanoString Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:NSTG)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) will report its next earnings on Jun 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for United Natural Foods, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.72/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.55/share and a High Estimate of $0.94/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. as 6.66 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for United Natural Foods, Inc. is 6.4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.97 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.41 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on United Natural Foods, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -25%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, United Natural Foods, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2%, where Monthly Performance is 12.72%, Quarterly performance is 77.23%, 6 Months performance is 175.69% and yearly performance percentage is 112.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 126.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.26% and Monthly Volatility of 5.18%.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.54/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -108%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NanoString Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.79/share and a High Estimate of $-0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NanoString Technologies, Inc. as 16.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NanoString Technologies, Inc. is 13.66 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 19 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NSTG to be 1.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.88%. For the next 5 years, NanoString Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -29.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NanoString Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 481.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -21.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -57.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -18.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NanoString Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.62%, where Monthly Performance is 11.59%, Quarterly performance is 24.09%, 6 Months performance is 32.9% and yearly performance percentage is 26.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.90% and Monthly Volatility of 5.60%.