Revenue Estimates Analysis of PPG Industries, Inc.(NYSE:PPG): Encana Corporation(NYSE:ECA)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PPG to be -22.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.05%. For the next 5 years, PPG Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PPG Industries, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PPG Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.63%, where Monthly Performance is 1.22%, Quarterly performance is 22.33%, 6 Months performance is -10.17% and yearly performance percentage is -6.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.91% and Monthly Volatility of 2.66%.