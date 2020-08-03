Revenue Estimates Analysis of DURECT Corporation(NASDAQ:DRRX): Herc Holdings Inc.(NYSE:HRI)

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DURECT Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for DURECT Corporation as 11.48 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for DURECT Corporation is 3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 26.23 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DRRX to be 150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -300%. For the next 5 years, DURECT Corporation is expecting Growth of -47.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DURECT Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -30.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -114.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -44.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DURECT Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.49%, where Monthly Performance is -12.69%, Quarterly performance is -0.51%, 6 Months performance is 2.08% and yearly performance percentage is 88.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.49% and Monthly Volatility of 6.25%.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.86/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 141%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Herc Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $1.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. as 422.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Herc Holdings Inc. is 395 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 432.52 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 539.18 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HRI to be -56.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.09%. For the next 5 years, Herc Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -42.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Herc Holdings Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 292.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Herc Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.27%, where Monthly Performance is 12.17%, Quarterly performance is 28.16%, 6 Months performance is -16.4% and yearly performance percentage is -26.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.57% and Monthly Volatility of 4.98%.