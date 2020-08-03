Revenue Estimates Analysis of Constellium N.V.(NYSE:CSTM): The KEYW Holding Corporation(NASDAQ:KEYW)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CSTM to be -900%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -168.75%. For the next 5 years, Constellium N.V. is expecting Growth of 176.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -253.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Constellium N.V., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Constellium N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.18%, where Monthly Performance is 10.48%, Quarterly performance is 13.46%, 6 Months performance is -29.49% and yearly performance percentage is -33.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.29% and Monthly Volatility of 4.96%.