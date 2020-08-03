Price Target Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation(NYSE:TUP): Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited(NASDAQ:MLCO)

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.7/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 500%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tupperware Brands Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tupperware Brands Corporation as 359.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation is 359.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 359.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 424.19 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tupperware Brands Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tupperware Brands Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 69.37%, where Monthly Performance is 176.52%, Quarterly performance is 447.16%, 6 Months performance is 146.49% and yearly performance percentage is 3.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 79.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.16% and Monthly Volatility of 11.77%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) will report its next earnings on May 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -76.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.56/share and a High Estimate of $-0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited as 187.31 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is 82.84 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 302.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.44 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MLCO to be -583.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -287.5%. For the next 5 years, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expecting Growth of 138.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -251.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.93%, where Monthly Performance is 5.58%, Quarterly performance is 9.22%, 6 Months performance is -18.39% and yearly performance percentage is -24.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.63% and Monthly Volatility of 5.30%.