Investors Catching Stocks Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU): Aflac Incorporated(NYSE:AFL)

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 34.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sohu.com Limited and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sohu.com Limited as 433.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sohu.com Limited is 424 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 442.82 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 474.76 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SOHU to be 91.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 103.64%. For the next 5 years, Sohu.com Limited is expecting Growth of 106.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sohu.com Limited , where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 4.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 781.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 61.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -25.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sohu.com Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 106.75%, where Monthly Performance is 151.59%, Quarterly performance is 206.68%, 6 Months performance is 116.09% and yearly performance percentage is 88.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 105.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.77% and Monthly Volatility of 9.37%.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aflac Incorporated and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.04/share and a High Estimate of $1.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aflac Incorporated as 5.52 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aflac Incorporated is 5.47 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.55 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.54 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AFL to be -9.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -0.97%. For the next 5 years, Aflac Incorporated is expecting Growth of 0.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aflac Incorporated, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aflac Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.26%, where Monthly Performance is 0.51%, Quarterly performance is -2.87%, 6 Months performance is -31.03% and yearly performance percentage is -32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.98% and Monthly Volatility of 2.52%.