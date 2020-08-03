Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Arch Capital Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:ACGL): Universal Health Services, Inc.(NYSE:UHS)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 117.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. as 1.78 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is 1.58 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.46 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACGL to be -103.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -64.86%. For the next 5 years, Arch Capital Group Ltd. is expecting Growth of 373.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -79.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arch Capital Group Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arch Capital Group Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.32%, where Monthly Performance is 9.24%, Quarterly performance is 33.06%, 6 Months performance is -30.37% and yearly performance percentage is -20.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.66% and Monthly Volatility of 3.55%.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $2.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 295.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Universal Health Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $2.97/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. as 2.72 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Universal Health Services, Inc. is 2.4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.14 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.82 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Universal Health Services, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 749.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Universal Health Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.68%, where Monthly Performance is 17.94%, Quarterly performance is 10.84%, 6 Months performance is -19.85% and yearly performance percentage is -25.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.28% and Monthly Volatility of 3.86%.