Analysts showing optimistic trends for Capstead Mortgage Corporation(NYSE:CMO): Wayfair Inc.(NYSE:W)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Capstead Mortgage Corporation as 47.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Capstead Mortgage Corporation is 37 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 57.06 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 78.76 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 986.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Capstead Mortgage Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.77%, where Monthly Performance is 11.82%, Quarterly performance is 25.77%, 6 Months performance is -25.18% and yearly performance percentage is -25.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.40% and Monthly Volatility of 3.73%.

Wayfair Inc. (W) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-2.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wayfair Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.82/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.32/share and a High Estimate of $2.64/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 27 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wayfair Inc. as 4 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wayfair Inc. is 3.32 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.62 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.34 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for W to be 165.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 52.91%. For the next 5 years, Wayfair Inc. is expecting Growth of 26.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 49.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wayfair Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -39.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 125.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -182.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wayfair Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.44%, where Monthly Performance is 21.4%, Quarterly performance is 117.22%, 6 Months performance is 183.98% and yearly performance percentage is 105.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 194.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.65% and Monthly Volatility of 5.33%.