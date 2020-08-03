Analysts showing optimistic trends for Activision Blizzard, Inc(NASDAQ:ATVI): Banco Bradesco Sa(NYSE:BBD)

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 52.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Activision Blizzard, Inc and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.63/share and a High Estimate of $0.83/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 25 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc as 1.7 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Activision Blizzard, Inc is 1.67 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.76 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.21 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATVI to be 79%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, Activision Blizzard, Inc is expecting Growth of 10.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Activision Blizzard, Inc, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Activision Blizzard, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.3%, where Monthly Performance is 5.9%, Quarterly performance is 27.67%, 6 Months performance is 41.3% and yearly performance percentage is 64.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 39.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.76% and Monthly Volatility of 2.63%.

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Banco Bradesco Sa and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Banco Bradesco Sa as 4.88 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Banco Bradesco Sa is 4.88 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.88 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.4 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BBD to be -61.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -44.44%. For the next 5 years, Banco Bradesco Sa is expecting Growth of 35.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -52.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Banco Bradesco Sa, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 21.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Banco Bradesco Sa currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.86%, where Monthly Performance is 7.21%, Quarterly performance is 27.11%, 6 Months performance is -38.72% and yearly performance percentage is -44.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.76% and Monthly Volatility of 3.77%.