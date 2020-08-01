What do Analysts suggest for Tiffany & Co.(NYSE:TIF): Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.(NASDAQ:MXIM)

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) will report its next earnings on Jun 09 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.56/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1866.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tiffany & Co. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.52/share and a High Estimate of $1.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tiffany & Co. as 772.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tiffany & Co. is 553.27 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 947.07 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.05 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TIF to be -68.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -47.69%. For the next 5 years, Tiffany & Co. is expecting Growth of 64.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -51.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tiffany & Co., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 43.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tiffany & Co. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.5%, where Monthly Performance is 2.22%, Quarterly performance is -1.46%, 6 Months performance is -7.03% and yearly performance percentage is 32.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.40% and Monthly Volatility of 1.17%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.48/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. as 544.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is 500 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 560.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 533.04 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 22.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 46.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 29.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.33%, where Monthly Performance is 13.86%, Quarterly performance is 25.52%, 6 Months performance is 11.2% and yearly performance percentage is 16.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.32% and Monthly Volatility of 2.49%.