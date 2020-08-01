What do Analysts Say about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation(NASDAQ:LSCC): PRA Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRAA)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation as 100.98 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is 100.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 101.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 103.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LSCC to be -11.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.88%. For the next 5 years, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expecting Growth of 25.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 96.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 41.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.12%, where Monthly Performance is 9.3%, Quarterly performance is 37.85%, 6 Months performance is 54.76% and yearly performance percentage is 60.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 62.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.86% and Monthly Volatility of 4.03%.

PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 82.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PRA Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.59/share and a High Estimate of $0.82/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PRA Group, Inc. as 261.67 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PRA Group, Inc. is 256 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 268.61 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 252.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRAA to be 68.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, PRA Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 27.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 28.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PRA Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 334.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PRA Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.08%, where Monthly Performance is 1.84%, Quarterly performance is 41.93%, 6 Months performance is 10.5% and yearly performance percentage is 26.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.32% and Monthly Volatility of 3.26%.