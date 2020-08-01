What are Analysts report about Exela Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:XELA): Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ESPR)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) will report its next earnings on Jun 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Exela Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Exela Technologies, Inc. as 388.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Exela Technologies, Inc. is 388.28 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 388.28 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 390.16 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Exela Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 14.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -34%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 87.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -45.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Exela Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.94%, where Monthly Performance is -8.88%, Quarterly performance is 42.25%, 6 Months performance is 27.85% and yearly performance percentage is -80.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 23.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.78% and Monthly Volatility of 13.04%.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-3.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.45/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.79/share and a High Estimate of $4.46/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ESPR to be 206%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40.08%. For the next 5 years, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -75.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -35.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 659.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -109.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -627.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -467.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.78%, where Monthly Performance is -22.47%, Quarterly performance is 0.45%, 6 Months performance is -27.18% and yearly performance percentage is 0.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.13% and Monthly Volatility of 4.97%.