Stock’s Earning Overview Myriad Genetics, Inc.(NASDAQ:MYGN): LivePerson, Inc.(NASDAQ:LPSN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -900%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Myriad Genetics, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.83/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Myriad Genetics, Inc. as 93.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Myriad Genetics, Inc. is 75.15 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 112.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 215.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MYGN to be -187.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.5%. For the next 5 years, Myriad Genetics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 518.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -107.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Myriad Genetics, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Myriad Genetics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.22%, where Monthly Performance is 7.32%, Quarterly performance is -21.28%, 6 Months performance is -56.97% and yearly performance percentage is -58.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.49% and Monthly Volatility of 4.50%.

LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LivePerson, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LivePerson, Inc. as 83.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LivePerson, Inc. is 83 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 84.79 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 70.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LPSN to be 45%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 68.18%. For the next 5 years, LivePerson, Inc. is expecting Growth of 54.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 36.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LivePerson, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -22.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -71.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -27.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LivePerson, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.87%, where Monthly Performance is 0.6%, Quarterly performance is 74.1%, 6 Months performance is -1.28% and yearly performance percentage is 25.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.66% and Monthly Volatility of 5.00%.