Stock’s Earning Overview for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd(NYSE:RDY): Anthem, Inc.(NYSE:ANTM)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 201.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.01%, where Monthly Performance is 13.04%, Quarterly performance is 17.05%, 6 Months performance is 35.72% and yearly performance percentage is 62.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 47.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.32% and Monthly Volatility of 1.79%.

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $9.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $8.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Anthem, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $4.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.6/share and a High Estimate of $4.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Anthem, Inc. as 29.74 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Anthem, Inc. is 28.94 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 31.01 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 26.44 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ANTM to be -11.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.13%. For the next 5 years, Anthem, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Anthem, Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Anthem, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.69%, where Monthly Performance is 5.4%, Quarterly performance is -1.26%, 6 Months performance is 4.25% and yearly performance percentage is -5.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.02% and Monthly Volatility of 2.58%.