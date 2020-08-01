Price Target Analysis: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.(NYSE:ZTO): Motorola Solutions, Inc.(NYSE:MSI)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) will report its next earnings on Aug 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. as 910.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is 859.71 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 959.81 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 774.98 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZTO to be 20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.83%. For the next 5 years, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.67%, where Monthly Performance is -0.41%, Quarterly performance is 22.85%, 6 Months performance is 68% and yearly performance percentage is 88.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 58.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.06% and Monthly Volatility of 3.66%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Motorola Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.14/share and a High Estimate of $1.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Motorola Solutions, Inc. as 1.57 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Motorola Solutions, Inc. is 1.55 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.59 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.86 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MSI to be -29%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.71%. For the next 5 years, Motorola Solutions, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Motorola Solutions, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -98.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 31.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Motorola Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.49%, where Monthly Performance is -0.67%, Quarterly performance is -3.21%, 6 Months performance is -22.7% and yearly performance percentage is -16.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.53% and Monthly Volatility of 2.47%.