Price Target Analysis: Skechers U.S.A., Inc.(NYSE:SKX): Valley National Bancorp(NYSE:VLY)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. as 1.22 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. is 1.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.29 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.35 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SKX to be -52.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.82%. For the next 5 years, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. is expecting Growth of 301.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -80% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Skechers U.S.A., Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.96%, where Monthly Performance is -5.9%, Quarterly performance is 4.79%, 6 Months performance is -23.66% and yearly performance percentage is -22.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.73% and Monthly Volatility of 5.03%.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Valley National Bancorp and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VLY to be 4.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.67%. For the next 5 years, Valley National Bancorp is expecting Growth of -2.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Valley National Bancorp, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Valley National Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.34%, where Monthly Performance is -3.71%, Quarterly performance is -9.93%, 6 Months performance is -29.69% and yearly performance percentage is -32.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.26% and Monthly Volatility of 4.45%.