Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: Halliburton Company(NYSE:HAL): Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:UCTT)

Halliburton Company (HAL) will report its next earnings on Jul 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 145.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Halliburton Company and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Halliburton Company as 3.12 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Halliburton Company is 2.97 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.17 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.55 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HAL to be -76.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -68.75%. For the next 5 years, Halliburton Company is expecting Growth of -13.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -56.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Halliburton Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 20.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -16.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -54.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Halliburton Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.54%, where Monthly Performance is 13.02%, Quarterly performance is 39.71%, 6 Months performance is -33.17% and yearly performance percentage is -36.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.64% and Monthly Volatility of 4.49%.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 59.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.62/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. as 339.89 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is 338.55 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 340.61 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 254.32 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UCTT to be 42.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -63.64%. For the next 5 years, Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 59.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 505.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 27.37%, where Monthly Performance is 36.15%, Quarterly performance is 67.54%, 6 Months performance is 28.37% and yearly performance percentage is 111.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 31.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.50% and Monthly Volatility of 4.25%.