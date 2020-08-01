Most Recent analysts Ratings: Limelight Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:LLNW): ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SERV)

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) will report its next earnings on Jul 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 200%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Limelight Networks, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Limelight Networks, Inc. as 58.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Limelight Networks, Inc. is 57.99 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 60.01 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 51.32 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LLNW to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20%. For the next 5 years, Limelight Networks, Inc. is expecting Growth of 80.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 450% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Limelight Networks, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 49.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Limelight Networks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.78%, where Monthly Performance is -14.67%, Quarterly performance is 23.87%, 6 Months performance is 16.62% and yearly performance percentage is 131.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 53.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.44% and Monthly Volatility of 6.70%.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -55.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. as 516.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is 511 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 524.88 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 548.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SERV to be -28%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -35.48%. For the next 5 years, ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -42.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 94.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 42.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.25%, where Monthly Performance is 14.37%, Quarterly performance is 19.88%, 6 Months performance is 11.07% and yearly performance percentage is -23.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.41% and Monthly Volatility of 2.61%.