Most Recent analysts Ratings: Aytu BioScience, Inc.(NASDAQ:AYTU): Meridian Bioscience Inc.(NASDAQ:VIVO)

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aytu BioScience, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aytu BioScience, Inc. as 16.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aytu BioScience, Inc. is 11.58 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 21.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.72 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aytu BioScience, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 34.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -33.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -89.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aytu BioScience, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.84%, where Monthly Performance is -3.52%, Quarterly performance is -16.46%, 6 Months performance is 77.92% and yearly performance percentage is -12.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 40.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.38% and Monthly Volatility of 5.62%.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) will report its next earnings on Aug 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 187.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Meridian Bioscience Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VIVO to be 68.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.69%. For the next 5 years, Meridian Bioscience Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Meridian Bioscience Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 866.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 50.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Meridian Bioscience Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.59%, where Monthly Performance is 7.13%, Quarterly performance is 107.92%, 6 Months performance is 147.03% and yearly performance percentage is 108.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 155.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.17% and Monthly Volatility of 5.64%.