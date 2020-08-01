Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Camping World Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CWH): Nexstar Media Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:NXST)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 62.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Camping World Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $1.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Camping World Holdings, Inc. as 1.4 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Camping World Holdings, Inc. is 1.2 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.66 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.47 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CWH to be -29.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28.57%. For the next 5 years, Camping World Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 112.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 236.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Camping World Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 548.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Camping World Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.33%, where Monthly Performance is 34.46%, Quarterly performance is 313.15%, 6 Months performance is 136.88% and yearly performance percentage is 220.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 151.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.69% and Monthly Volatility of 8.13%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.49/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $2.1/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NXST to be -9.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 395.08%. For the next 5 years, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of -16.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 179.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nexstar Media Group, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 489.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.27%, where Monthly Performance is 6.7%, Quarterly performance is 27.5%, 6 Months performance is -26.79% and yearly performance percentage is -12.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.28% and Monthly Volatility of 4.00%.