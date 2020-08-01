Analysts showing optimistic trends for Honda Motor Company, Ltd.(NYSE:HMC): Renewable Energy Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:REGI)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Honda Motor Company, Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HMC to be -178.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -44.23%. For the next 5 years, Honda Motor Company, Ltd. is expecting Growth of 74.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -28.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Honda Motor Company, Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 849.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Honda Motor Company, Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.2%, where Monthly Performance is -0.98%, Quarterly performance is 5.24%, 6 Months performance is -4.17% and yearly performance percentage is 1.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.20% and Monthly Volatility of 1.19%.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.73/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 73.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.75/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. as 508.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is 439.07 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 600 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 560.64 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for REGI to be 76.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1200%. For the next 5 years, Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 71.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Renewable Energy Group, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 637.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 34.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 54.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 30.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Renewable Energy Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.96%, where Monthly Performance is 13.48%, Quarterly performance is 13.34%, 6 Months performance is 8.15% and yearly performance percentage is 106.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.41% and Monthly Volatility of 4.41%.