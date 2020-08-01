Analysts Recommendations Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated(NYSE:RBA): Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RBA to be -26.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.7%. For the next 5 years, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is expecting Growth of 24.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 2 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 530.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.9%, where Monthly Performance is 13.34%, Quarterly performance is 7.45%, 6 Months performance is 8.23% and yearly performance percentage is 28.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.05% and Monthly Volatility of 2.05%.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) will report its next earnings on Jul 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $2.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7166.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tesla, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.11/share and a High Estimate of $4.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tesla, Inc. as 8.07 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tesla, Inc. is 6.68 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.01 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.3 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TSLA to be 21%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 37.38%. For the next 5 years, Tesla, Inc. is expecting Growth of 67.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6561.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tesla, Inc. , where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 14.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 765.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 99.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tesla, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.69%, where Monthly Performance is 37.75%, Quarterly performance is 90.25%, 6 Months performance is 132.13% and yearly performance percentage is 515.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 255.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.79% and Monthly Volatility of 7.72%.