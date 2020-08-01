Analysts Estimates and Ratings Taubman Centers, Inc.(NYSE:TCO): The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:HAIN)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.78/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 169.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Taubman Centers, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Taubman Centers, Inc. as 147 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Taubman Centers, Inc. is 139 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 158.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 161.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TCO to be -31.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.05%. For the next 5 years, Taubman Centers, Inc. is expecting Growth of -1.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -19.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Taubman Centers, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -711.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Taubman Centers, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.62%, where Monthly Performance is 1.11%, Quarterly performance is -11.42%, 6 Months performance is 40.47% and yearly performance percentage is -5.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.57% and Monthly Volatility of 1.82%.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. as 508.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is 494 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 523.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 557.68 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HAIN to be 28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 112.5%. For the next 5 years, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 19.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 937.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 247.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.11%, where Monthly Performance is 7.74%, Quarterly performance is 31.39%, 6 Months performance is 37.03% and yearly performance percentage is 55.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 30.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.29% and Monthly Volatility of 2.46%.