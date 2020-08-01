Analysts Estimates and Ratings Diamondback Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:FANG): Roku, Inc.(NASDAQ:ROKU)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diamondback Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 31 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.82/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. as 596.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. is 410.55 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 761.03 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.02 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FANG to be -97.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -72.11%. For the next 5 years, Diamondback Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -65.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Diamondback Energy, Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diamondback Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.8%, where Monthly Performance is -5.52%, Quarterly performance is -9.26%, 6 Months performance is -48.35% and yearly performance percentage is -61.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.14% and Monthly Volatility of 5.23%.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Roku, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.69/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Roku, Inc. as 312.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Roku, Inc. is 272.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 349 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 250.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ROKU to be -587.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -150%. For the next 5 years, Roku, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -242.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Roku, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Roku, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.13%, where Monthly Performance is 29.02%, Quarterly performance is 24.02%, 6 Months performance is 15.09% and yearly performance percentage is 45.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.10% and Monthly Volatility of 6.07%.