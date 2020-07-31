Worth Watching Stocks Univar Inc.(NYSE:UNVR): Devon Energy Corporation(NYSE:DVN)

Univar Inc. (UNVR) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Univar Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Univar Inc. as 2.1 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Univar Inc. is 1.95 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.58 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UNVR to be -42.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.78%. For the next 5 years, Univar Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Univar Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 149.74 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Univar Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.63%, where Monthly Performance is 3.91%, Quarterly performance is 20.66%, 6 Months performance is -20.58% and yearly performance percentage is -20.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.01% and Monthly Volatility of 3.27%.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 159.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Devon Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Devon Energy Corporation as 1.12 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Devon Energy Corporation is 945 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.39 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.92 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DVN to be -155.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -146.15%. For the next 5 years, Devon Energy Corporation is expecting Growth of 107.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -123.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Devon Energy Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -13.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -32%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Devon Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.96%, where Monthly Performance is -8.82%, Quarterly performance is -17.08%, 6 Months performance is -54.02% and yearly performance percentage is -61.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.33% and Monthly Volatility of 5.48%.