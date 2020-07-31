What are analysts Suggestions on HUYA Inc.(NYSE:HUYA): U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRTS)

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) will report its next earnings on May 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HUYA Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for HUYA Inc. as 375.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for HUYA Inc. is 373.51 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 381.53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 287.27 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HUYA to be 54.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 58.33%. For the next 5 years, HUYA Inc. is expecting Growth of 40.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 58.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on HUYA Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 67.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HUYA Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.81%, where Monthly Performance is 25.5%, Quarterly performance is 44.36%, 6 Months performance is 29.16% and yearly performance percentage is 3.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 30.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.98% and Monthly Volatility of 5.43%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. as 84.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. is 81.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 88 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 74.66 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRTS to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. is expecting Growth of 90% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 88.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -28%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -117%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -126.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.28%, where Monthly Performance is 66.51%, Quarterly performance is 349.22%, 6 Months performance is 481.45% and yearly performance percentage is 1122.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 555.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.29% and Monthly Volatility of 8.37%.