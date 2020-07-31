What are analysts Suggestions on Amyris, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMRS): Pebblebrook Hotel Trust(NYSE:PEB)

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -194.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amyris, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $-0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Amyris, Inc. as 35.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Amyris, Inc. is 35 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 36.52 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 62.69 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMRS to be 75%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 76.47%. For the next 5 years, Amyris, Inc. is expecting Growth of 82.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 72.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Amyris, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Amyris, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.29%, where Monthly Performance is 2.58%, Quarterly performance is 62.22%, 6 Months performance is 65.28% and yearly performance percentage is 41.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 41.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.33% and Monthly Volatility of 6.82%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.9/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -17.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.62/share and a High Estimate of $-0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as 105.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 62.78 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 139.37 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 423.55 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PEB to be -149.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -144.44%. For the next 5 years, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is expecting Growth of 170.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -138.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.5%, where Monthly Performance is -23.06%, Quarterly performance is -11.23%, 6 Months performance is -56.21% and yearly performance percentage is -62.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.50% and Monthly Volatility of 6.26%.