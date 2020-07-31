Revenue Estimates Analysis of RELX PLC(NYSE:RELX): Bitauto Holdings Limited(NYSE:BITA)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RELX PLC and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RELX PLC, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 996.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 58%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RELX PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.79%, where Monthly Performance is -7.6%, Quarterly performance is -3.93%, 6 Months performance is -18.49% and yearly performance percentage is -8.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.95% and Monthly Volatility of 1.58%.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) will report its next earnings on Jun 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.47/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -58%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bitauto Holdings Limited and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.96/share and a High Estimate of $-0.96/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bitauto Holdings Limited as 303.35 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bitauto Holdings Limited is 303.35 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 303.35 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 398.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BITA to be -93.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -90%. For the next 5 years, Bitauto Holdings Limited is expecting Growth of 13.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 457.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bitauto Holdings Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 591.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 52.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bitauto Holdings Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.25%, where Monthly Performance is -0.06%, Quarterly performance is 30.26%, 6 Months performance is 5.46% and yearly performance percentage is 38.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.33% and Monthly Volatility of 0.36%.