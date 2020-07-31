Revenue Estimates Analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation(NYSE:BAH): Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:EPRT)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.86/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.73/share and a High Estimate of $0.96/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation as 1.97 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is 1.93 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.01 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.83 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BAH to be 4.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.35%. For the next 5 years, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 57.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.56%, where Monthly Performance is -0.08%, Quarterly performance is 5.84%, 6 Months performance is -1.3% and yearly performance percentage is 13.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.18% and Monthly Volatility of 2.62%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. as 40.66 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is 37.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 44.84 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 33.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EPRT to be 71.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 77.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.74 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.27%, where Monthly Performance is 7.68%, Quarterly performance is 8.78%, 6 Months performance is -42.97% and yearly performance percentage is -24.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.03% and Monthly Volatility of 4.47%.