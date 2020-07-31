Revenue Estimates Analysis: China Life Insurance Company Limited(NYSE:LFC): Wells Fargo & Company(NYSE:WFC)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for China Life Insurance Company Limited and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on China Life Insurance Company Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 738.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, China Life Insurance Company Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.6%, where Monthly Performance is 14.07%, Quarterly performance is 9.31%, 6 Months performance is -7.48% and yearly performance percentage is -9.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.92% and Monthly Volatility of 1.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) will report its next earnings on Jul 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.46/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -230%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wells Fargo & Company and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company as 17.97 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wells Fargo & Company is 16.93 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.78 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 22.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WFC to be -59.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -67.74%. For the next 5 years, Wells Fargo & Company is expecting Growth of 2704.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -98.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 51.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wells Fargo & Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.45%, where Monthly Performance is -3.71%, Quarterly performance is -15.15%, 6 Months performance is -48.55% and yearly performance percentage is -49.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.66% and Monthly Volatility of 3.63%.