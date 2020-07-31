Price Target Analysis: Acuity Brands Inc(NYSE:AYI): Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.(NASDAQ:FOXA)

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) will report its next earnings on Jun 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.72/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 59%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Acuity Brands Inc and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.79/share and a High Estimate of $2.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Acuity Brands Inc as 830.17 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Acuity Brands Inc is 787.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 900.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 938.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AYI to be -34.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -24.88%. For the next 5 years, Acuity Brands Inc is expecting Growth of 7.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -27.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Acuity Brands Inc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 670.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Acuity Brands Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.43%, where Monthly Performance is 5.54%, Quarterly performance is 16.69%, 6 Months performance is -16.87% and yearly performance percentage is -24.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.51% and Monthly Volatility of 3.30%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 32.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. as 2.4 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is 2.33 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.48 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.51 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.6%, where Monthly Performance is -3.73%, Quarterly performance is -0.19%, 6 Months performance is -30.27% and yearly performance percentage is -30.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.53% and Monthly Volatility of 3.80%.