Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE:FMX): ForeScout Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:FSCT)

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) will report its next earnings on Jul 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -118.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.81/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.71/share and a High Estimate of $0.92/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. as 5.76 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is 5.67 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.84 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.71 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FMX to be -5.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.41%. For the next 5 years, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is expecting Growth of 33.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -30.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 616.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.59%, where Monthly Performance is 0.16%, Quarterly performance is -3.45%, 6 Months performance is -32.66% and yearly performance percentage is -31.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.97% and Monthly Volatility of 2.42%.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -103%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ForeScout Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.44/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ForeScout Technologies, Inc. as 77.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is 66 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 87.62 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 77.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FSCT to be -3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -400%. For the next 5 years, ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 45.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -39.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ForeScout Technologies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -37.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -165.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -113.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ForeScout Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 36.56%, Quarterly performance is -8.85%, 6 Months performance is -2.43% and yearly performance percentage is -22.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.08% and Monthly Volatility of 2.01%.