Investors Catching Stocks: Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:BPFH): BCE, Inc.(NYSE:BCE)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -166.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. as 58.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. is 54.83 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 60.75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 56.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BPFH to be -37.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28%. For the next 5 years, Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 32.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -53.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 526.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.26%, where Monthly Performance is -14.1%, Quarterly performance is -22.24%, 6 Months performance is -49.53% and yearly performance percentage is -48.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.47% and Monthly Volatility of 5.48%.

BCE, Inc. (BCE) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BCE, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.61/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BCE, Inc. as 4.43 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BCE, Inc. is 4.4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.45 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.24 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BCE to be -24.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.39%. For the next 5 years, BCE, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BCE, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BCE, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.01%, where Monthly Performance is 0.65%, Quarterly performance is 3.96%, 6 Months performance is -11.7% and yearly performance percentage is -6.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.28% and Monthly Volatility of 1.53%.